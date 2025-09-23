Kolkata rain havoc: 1 dead, city waterlogged; Metro services hit, airlines issue travel advisory | Weather updates

Heavy rainfall has lashed Kolkata and the surrounding areas, with several places inundated in knee-deep water, and traffic congestion seen at places. The rain that began overnight continued, with the weather department predicting further downpour. Metro services on the Blue Line were also hit, and two airlines issued travel advisories citing bad weather conditions. The heavy rainfall has disrupted the daily life of people in Kolkata, with water entering houses and residential complexes.(PTI)

Widespread waterlogging in Kolkata

The heavy rainfall has disrupted the daily life of people in Kolkata, with water entering houses and residential complexes. This comes as the city prepares for the grand festivities of Durga Puja. Widespread waterlogging was seen in both northern and southern parts of the city after North Kolkata recorded 200 mm of rainfall, while South Kolkata received 180 mm.

Blue line Metro services suspended

In the wake of heavy rainfall, significant waterlogging was reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, prompting the immediate suspension of services on this stretch, news agency PTI reported. A spokesperson for Metro Railway Kolkata said the decision to halt operations between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations was taken in the interest of public safety, as ensuring secure travel remains the top priority.

"Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations," he said, adding that normal services are expected to be resumed soon. Water is now being pumped out, and officers and staff of Metro Railway have reached the spot to address the issue.

Kolkata man dies due to electrocution

Amid the severe waterlogging in the city, one person died due to electrocution on Hossain Shah Road. A man named Jitendra Singh, aged 60, was electrocuted at about 5:15 am, after which he was taken to the SSKM Hospital and declared brought dead, news agency ANI reported, citing Kolkata police.

Durga Puja preparations affected

Durga puja preparations in the city have also been severely affected particularly in particularly in Howrah, where artisans are racing against time to complete clay idols. "We have received emergency instructions to run drainage pumps to clear the roads," a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official told HT.

IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory

Seeing the weather situation, airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued travel advisories citing ‘temporary blocks and diversions’ owing to heavy rainfall. “Some routes across Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions,” the IndiGo advisory said. It recommended passengers to plan their journey and leave extra time.

SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory stating bad weather conditions in Kolkata, which may affect all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Kolkata and surrounding regions till September 26, which has put many community Durga Puja organisers on alert.