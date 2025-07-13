Kota Srinivasa Rao, veteran Telugu actor and ex Andhra MLA, dies at 83

Renowned Tollywood actor and former lawmaker Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at his Filmnagar residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, after battling health problems and age-related issues, his family members said. Kota Srinivasa Rao had been battling health problems and age-related issues, his family said.(HT Photo)

He was 83. He is survived by his wife, Rukmini, and two daughters. He had a son, Kota Prasad Rao, who died in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad in 2010.

The veteran actor, known for his versatile performances—including roles as a villain, character actor, and occasionally as a comedian—made an indelible mark in Telugu cinema. He also acted in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam films. In total, he appeared in 750 films, including 30 in Tamil, 10 in Hindi, 8 in Kannada, and one in Malayalam. His final Telugu film appearance was in Suvarna Sundari, released in 2023.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Kota hailed from a culturally rich family. His mother, Kota Seetharama Anasuyamma, encouraged his interest in acting from a young age. He began performing in stage dramas during his student years.

Before entering the film industry, he worked at the State Bank of India while participating in theatre performances. He made his Telugu film debut with the 1978 release Pranam Khareedu. He went on to become one of the most sought-after supporting actors in Telugu cinema. Apart from acting, he also sang in a few Telugu films.

Kota received nine prestigious Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government for his performances. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2015 and received the honor from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Kota also had a brief stint in politics. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was elected as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and served from 1999 to 2004.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and several Tollywood film personalities condoled the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao.