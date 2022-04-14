'It is not fair...': Congress on row over K'taka minister KS Eshwarappa

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has joined the chorus of voices demanding action against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with the death by suicide of a contractor, Santosh Patil. Kharge pointed out that it was not the opposition party levelling allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and that it was 'not fair' if no action is taken.

"He (contractor Satish Patil) has accused top ministers of demanding money. He wrote all this... Congress party is not blaming them. They have already been accused several times. If they are not taking any action, it is not fair," Kharge was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier top Congress leaders, including state unit chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, were briefly detained while trying to march on chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's home.

The police resorted to some force to disperse the demonstrators.

READ: Congress leaders detained amid protests over Karnataka contractor death

After they were release Shivakumar and several others resumed their protests - this time in front of the Vidhan Soudha in state capital Bengaluru.

Protests were also held in other areas of the state.

Shivamogga Youth congress holds protest demanding the resignation of KS Eshwarappa. pic.twitter.com/2YzFL0Mywf — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 14, 2022

"We'll protest overnight," Shivakumar had said.

Bengaluru | Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as police stopped them from marching towards CM Bommai's residence in view of their demand for Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death. pic.twitter.com/FoW0o3ptlG — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Patil died by suicide Tuesday. His body was discovered by police in Karnataka's Udupi district. He had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission for roadworks worth ₹4 crore, and sent a message blaming him for his death.

Eshwarappa has been defiant in the face of opposition pressure.

"I suspect he might have committed suicide out of fear because he was given notice [over the allegations]," he said.

Bommai has dismissed calls for his minister to resign. He also slammed the Congress, saying it 'doesn't have any moral right. .. is a Gangotri of corruption'.

READ: 'Congress has no moral right to protest': K'taka CM on contractor death

To this, Shivakumar had responded: "The chief minister wants to save his corrupt minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save the face of BJP and his government, then immediately arrest (Eshwarappa)... "

Santosh Patil's remains arrived at his residence in Belagavi earlier on Thursday, a day after his family refused to accept the body till the accused were arrested.

With input from ANI