Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday urged government officers to uphold integrity, political neutrality and discipline while working with a sense of responsibility to realise the state's development goals. Lalduhoma urges officers to uphold integrity, neutrality

Inaugurating a Capacity Enhancement Programme for government officers at the Administrative Training Institute here, Lalduhoma said an officer's reputation, built from their first posting, often lasts throughout their career and influences future postings.

Urging officers to resist temptation, he said that remaining free from temptation was among the greatest achievements of a public servant.

Lalduhoma also stressed punctuality and time management, saying officers should avoid working late unnecessarily, as doing so could adversely affect their family life, particularly their children's well-being.

The chief minister emphasised discipline, adaptability and a positive attitude, urging officers to focus on finding solutions rather than repeatedly highlighting difficulties.

He asked them to accept postings in different parts of the state, saying such experiences would broaden their knowledge and enhance their capabilities.

Lalduhoma also stressed the need for better coordination among departments, noting that the government was increasingly emphasising convergence in the implementation of its programmes. He described rivalry among government service associations as unnecessary and counterproductive, saying all officers were part of the same government system and should work towards common goals.

On the growing dependence on officers recruited through the Union Public Service Commission, he urged Mizoram officers to extend cooperation to officers from outside the state.

He said the state was unable to recruit sufficient officers through the UPSC system and therefore needed to create a conducive working environment for officers from other states.

The chief minister further underlined the importance of political neutrality in government service, saying officials must serve whichever government is in office without allowing political affiliations to influence their functioning or transfers.

He called upon officers to remain lifelong learners, encourage innovation and give priority to the government's flagship schemes.

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