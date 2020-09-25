e-paper
Lanka Dinakar slams Rahul for skipping Parl session, calls him 'Twitter Gandhi'

Lanka Dinakar slams Rahul for skipping Parl session, calls him ‘Twitter Gandhi’

“Rahul Gandhi has become Twitter Gandhi and he was not found in the monsoon session of the Parliament as he was vacationing abroad. He is such an irresponsible Parliamentarian as he speaks without noticing the facts. When the Congress-led UPA issued an ordinance to protect the convicted MLAs and MPs, Rahul Gandhi had torn up and thrown it away in a press meet,” Dinakar said in a statement.

Sep 25, 2020
Asian News International
He emphasised that there is no problem with these bills and said: “Union Government has hiked MSP for several agricultural outputs of the farmers after passing these three Bills.”
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not attending the monsoon session of the Parliament and vacationing abroad, stating that he has become “Twitter Gandhi”.

Cornering Gandhi for opposing farm bills, he said: “Rahul skipped the monsoon session of the Parliament intentionally. Now, he is tweeting against the interests of the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government passed important bills for the benefit of the farmers. Our suggestion is that let him read and understand the subject and then question the government. But he has been accustomed to criticise the government without proper study.”

He emphasised that there is no problem with these bills and said: “Union Government has hiked MSP for several agricultural outputs of the farmers after passing these three Bills.”

“After passing these bills, farmers have got the option and opportunity to sell their outputs wherever they want in India. It is ‘One Nation - One Market’ for them to get the best price. In this option farmers can get prices above the MSP as their choice of marketing is wider. Apart from this, farmers and buyers can enter agreement for buyback at prefixed prices. The government has deregulated the food items and cereals, pulses, onions etc. with an aim to raise the farmers’ income,” he added.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.

