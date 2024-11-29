The successful launch of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile and the first test of the 3,500km K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from a submarine have put the spotlight on the country’s growing prowess in indigenously developing advanced weapon systems to strengthen the military’s capabilities. This includes achievements ranging from successfully testing the second phase of India’s ballistic missile defence system to developing the Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, and from the first anti-radiation missile Rudram to the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system to target submarines at long ranges, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Latest missile launches put spotlight on India’s growing prowess

The fast-growing array of home-grown weapon systems for the armed forces includes the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile named Agni P, the quick-reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) system, the extended-range BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile, advanced variants of beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, and a new variant of the surface-to-air missile for assured retaliation (SAMAR), the officials said.

On November 17, India announced that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the country’s first long-range hypersonic missile off the Odisha coast, a weapon designed to deliver various payloads at ranges greater than 1,500km.

Only the US, Russia and China have developed technologies to field fast-manoeuvring hypersonic missiles that fly at lower altitudes and are extremely hard to track and intercept. Such weapons can travel at least five times faster than the speed of sound (Mach 5) and penetrate any missile defence.

Also, on Wednesday, India’s second indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the recently inducted INS Arighaat, launched the K-4 missile for the first time — a step towards strengthening the country’s nuclear triad (ability to launch strategic weapons from land, sea and air). To be sure, the test results are being analysed.

So, what is driving the advancements in weapons technologies?

Planning bears fruitThe shift has not happened overnight, said Sudhir Mishra, who retired as the BrahMos Aerospace CEO three years ago and is currently serving in an advisory role with DRDO.

“The technologies we worked on for decades matured during the last 10 to 12 years, allowing us to develop and, in some cases, deploy a new range of modern weapons. There are many key weapon systems under development too, both conventional and strategic. China’s growing military might has spurred local capability development. Also, India’s global power aspirations, given its size and population, require it to be a dominant military power,” he said.

The government’s singular focus on furthering “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) has led to favourable outcomes for the armed forces and the domestic defence ecosystem, Mishra added.

The launch of the country’s first hypersonic missile was tracked by various range systems, deployed in multiple domains, and the flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with a high degree of accuracy.

It came on the back of DRDO successfully testing the second phase of India’s ballistic missile defence system off the Odisha coast in July to thwart threats from missiles with a range of 5,000km. This will equip the military with a significant capability.

The target missile, mimicking an adversary ballistic missile, was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea, activating the interceptor system (Phase-II AD endo-atmospheric missile).

India is pursuing its ballistic missile defence programme in two phases -- the first has been completed while the second is underway for validating intercept systems in a new range category.

India has made significant advances in developing endo-atmospheric and exo-atmospheric intercept systems to destroy incoming hostile missiles within and outside the atmospheric limits respectively. The two systems have been integrated for a multilayered defence against ballistic missiles.

Agni-5 MIRV impactOne of the principal highlights of the year came in March when India tested the locally developed Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, with the new capability allowing the weapon system to deliver multiple nuclear warheads against different targets spread across hundreds of kilometres, and further strengthening the country’s strategic deterrence capability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the mission’s success. He also revealed the code name for the historic test, Mission Divyastra (divine weapon), which again propelled India into an exclusive league of countries that have the capability to deploy MIRV missile systems, including the US, the UK, France, Russia and China.

The Agni-5 missile has a range of more than 5,000km. MIRVs can cause more destruction than traditional missiles that carry a single warhead. The other variants of the Agni missiles developed by the DRDO include the 700km range Agni-1, the 2,000km Agni-2, the 3,000km Agni-3, and 4,000km range Agni-4.

The hypersonic missile, the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology, the BMD programme and a clutch of advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles developed by India are prime examples of the country’s excellence in missile technologies, said G Satheesh Reddy, a former DRDO chairman who was scientific adviser to the defence minister until last year.

“India is a leading missile power in the world,” he said.

The defence industrial ecosystem has matured fully, the contribution of startups is immense, the armed forces are playing an enabling role, and the government is fully committed to providing all the support needed to further build on the strengths in this critical sector, Reddy added.

“The recent successes are the outcome of scientists working tirelessly on core missile technologies from the time of the integrated guided missile development programme (IGMDP), conceived by former President and missile scientist APJ Abdul Kalam,” Reddy added. The programme led to the development of a raft of missiles including Prithvi, Agni, Akash and Nag.

India’s nuclear doctrine, promulgated in 2003, commits to a “no first-use” posture, with weapons to be used only in retaliation against a nuclear attack on Indian territory or Indian forces. In a stand that reflects the capabilities India has built over the years, the doctrine states nuclear retaliation to a first strike will be massive and designed to inflict unacceptable damage.

“We are often critical of DRDO, but one area where they have shown great progress is in missile technology. We are also seeing China modernising and increasing nuclear warheads in its arsenal. For continued strategic deterrence, we must ensure we do not fall behind,” strategic affairs expert Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) earlier said.

Growing maritime powerThe country can carry out nuclear strikes with fighter planes, land-launched missiles and from the sea. India completed its nuclear trial in 2018 when the country’s first indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arihant, successfully completed its maiden deterrence patrol.

In August 2024, India commissioned INS Arighaat at Visakhapatnam, with defence minister Rajnath Singh asserting that “it will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, and help in establishing strategic balance in the region”.

Both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will stay on continuous deterrence patrols and when the signal goes out from New Delhi, the platforms will be capable of launching nuclear missiles.

INS Arihant is armed with 12 B-05 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) capable of delivering nuclear warheads up to 750 km away. India needs to deploy more such SSBNs (ship submersible ballistic nuclear) to reinforce its strategic deterrence force at sea.

The country’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, Aridaman or S-4, is also set to be commissioned next year, followed by a fourth SSBN code-named S-4*.

India is also developing an indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile system under DRDO’s Project Kusha. It will have a range of 350km and is expected to be deployed in four to five years. DRDO has also developed the indigenous very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS). It is a man-portable air defence system that can handle low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

In 2020, India took the first steps towards developing a new class of ultra-modern weapons, with DRDO carrying out a successful flight test of the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time, paving the way for the country to develop hypersonic cruise missiles.