‘Learn to listen, Owaisi Sahab’: Amit Shah’s advice for Hyderabad MP

Union Home minister Amit Shah had word of advice for AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday during a discussion on an amendment bill that seeks to strengthen National Investigation Agency (NIA) by empowering it to probe offences committed outside India against Indian citizens or affecting the interests of India.

“Learn to listen also Owaisi Sahab, this will not work,” Shah told the Hyderabad MP, who heads All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), after he objected to a part of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh’s speech during the discussion on the amendment bill, reports ANI.

Moving the amendment Bill for consideration and passage in the House, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said that terrorism is a dangerous problem and senior leaders have been victims.

Reddy said that the new law will allow the NIA to probe cases of terrorism targeting Indians and Indian assets abroad, and also empower the agency to investigate cases of arms and human trafficking besides those linked to cyber terrorism.

“We want to fight terrorism with zero tolerance and have brought this bill in national interest. I pray to all of you for its passage,” he said.

The minister said that NIA probes have yielded good results and out of the 272 cases registered, judgment has been delivered in 52 cases, while there is conviction in 46 other cases.

Earlier, several opposition members, including N K Premachandran and Saugata Roy, questioned the government’s decision to push for a discussion amid the ongoing budget- related debates but Speaker Om Birla ruled that a debate can start.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:27 IST