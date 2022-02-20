'Leave Ukraine if...' India tells its citizens amid Russian invasion threat

The Centre on Sunday issued an advisory to Indian citizens living in Ukraine, asking them to leave the country if not necessary, news agency ANI reported.

“In view of continued tensions in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights,” the agency quoted the Centre's advisory.



The Centre's advisory comes amid looming threats of Russia invading Ukraine. There are about 20,000 Indians living in the eastern European country, out of which 18,000 are students.

On February 16, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had issued a similar advisory to its citizens. "“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily,” the embassy had stated.



Diplomatic efforts by Western powers are in full swing to avoid a feared Russian invasion of its former Soviet satellite state. In recent development, explosions were heard in rebel city of Donestsk in eastern Ukraine, news agency Reuters had reported.

In fact, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russian president Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the impending crisis.

