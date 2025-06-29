Light rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert

Light rain battered parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas and issued a “yellow alert” for the region, urging residents to stay updated on weather developments. New Delhi: People visit Kartavya Path amid rain, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (PTI)

Traffic movement hit across Delhi as intermittent showers lashed the city throughout the day. The national capital was disrupted on Sunday as persistent rainfall, beginning in the morning and returning again in the evening, led to waterlogging and slow vehicular movement.

As per the Nowcast for Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert till June 30, citing light rain and winds across the region.

Monsoon onset declared in Delhi

The recent spell of rain over Delhi comes as the Southwest Monsoon advanced further on Saturday, covering the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the entire national capital.

The weather department on Sunday officially declared the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Delhi.

According to the IMD, the monsoon has now covered the entire country as of June 29, 2025 — nine days ahead of its normal schedule of July 8.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would reach Delhi by June 24, but the forecast was repeatedly revised. On June 20, the department said the monsoon would arrive by June 24.

However, on June 24, it updated the estimate to “within 36 hours,” which was later changed again to “within 24 hours” by June 25. On June 26, the IMD said conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance across the country within 3–4 days but did not give a specific timeline for Delhi.

This year’s monsoon onset across the country is the earliest since 2020, when it arrived on June 26. In previous years, early nationwide coverage was also recorded on June 26 in 2015 and June 16 in 2013.

Earlier, around 11 AM on Sunday, several areas in south Delhi, including Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi, experienced light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the weather deaprtement said.

The humidity level was recorded at 75 per cent at 8:30 AM. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average, according to IMD data.