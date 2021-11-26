‘Like the Gita’: Lok Sabha Speaker pays tributes to Constitution, vows for unity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday the Constitution of India is like the Gita, which inspires citizens to work for the nation. “If each one of us commits to working for the country, then we can build ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,’” said the Speaker of the Lower House at the inauguration of the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders were all taking part in the event that salutes the important piece of document laying down the fundamental political code of a democratic and secular India.

November 26 is observed annually as Constitution Day, and this year, too, events are being marked across the nation on the occasion. From the Central Hall of Parliament, President Kovind addressed the nation in a speech, following which people joined him live in a reading session of the Preamble of the Constitution.

#WATCH President Ram Nath Kovind leads the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India



According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), President Kovind will then release a digital version of the Constituent Assembly Debates at the Central Hall of the Parliament House. The document is an online version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution as well as an updated version of the document laying down the framework of the fundamental political code of the country, which will include all amendments to date.

Prime Minister Modi, who was also present at the Central Hall, recognised Constitution Day as a salute to Parliament, where many of the country's political leaders came together to write the significant piece of political code.

“Our Constitution is not just a collection of many articles, it is the great tradition of millennia. The unbroken stream is the modern expression of that section,” he said. “Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country,” he added.

Later in the day, PM Modi will be inaugurating another event, organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30pm in the plenary hall of New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all high courts and senior-most judges, the solicitor-general of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will also be present at the occasion.

The Constitution of India, the longest written constitution of any country, is considered the supreme law of the nation and demarcates the structure, framework, powers, and duties of government institutions, and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and duties of citizens.

The central government is celebrating Constitution Day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – signifying the passage of 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule.