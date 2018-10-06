Election dates 2018 LIVE: EC to announce poll dates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce today the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, results of which are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Except Mizoram, which is ruled by the Congress, all the other states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here are the live updates:

12:10pm IST Rahul in Jabalpur today Posters seen in Jabalpur ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit today, where he will perform the Narmada puja. He will also address a public gathering in the city. Madhya Pradesh: Posters seen in Jabalpur ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit, where he will perform the Narmada Puja, today. He will also address a public gathering in Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/5WE6TSOxGf — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018





12:05pm IST Rajputs, Gujjars worry BJP in Rajasthan The BJP in Rajasthan is fighting unrest among its traditional vote banks such as Rajputs and Gujjars.





11:55am IST Power struggle in Rajasthan Cong unit In Rajasthan, power struggle between Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has the party worried. While Pilot has been credited for steering the party to the three bypoll victories, Gehlot is hugely popular across the state.





11:50am IST Congress sniffs a chance in Rajasthan Congress upbeat in Rajasthan after its recent bypoll victories in the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar, and assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara. All the three seats were held by the BJP.





11:35am IST Rahul in Rajasthan on Oct 9-10 Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on October 9 and 10 to attend a series of party programmes.





11:30am IST Modi rally in Ajmer today Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Ajmer today.





11:25am IST BSP candidates in MP Mayawati named 22 candidates in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Here too, her party has been in talks with the Congress, but they have been unable to agree on seat sharing so far.





11:20am IST Triangular fight in Chhattisgarh BSP chief Mayawati has announced an alliance with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress in Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for a triangular contest in the state after her talks with the Congress on seat-sharing appeared to have collapsed.





11:15am IST Telangana dates may also be announced Poll dates for Telangana assembly, which was dissolved by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last month, may also be announced today. The Congress and the TDP have already announced a tie-up in the state.



