Election dates 2018 LIVE: EC to announce poll dates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today
The Election Commission is set to announce today the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, results of which are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Follow live updates here.
12:10pm IST
Rahul in Jabalpur today
12:05pm IST
Rajputs, Gujjars worry BJP in Rajasthan
11:55am IST
Power struggle in Rajasthan Cong unit
11:50am IST
Congress sniffs a chance in Rajasthan
11:35am IST
Rahul in Rajasthan on Oct 9-10
11:30am IST
Modi rally in Ajmer today
11:25am IST
BSP candidates in MP
11:20am IST
Triangular fight in Chhattisgarh
11:15am IST
Telangana dates may also be announced
11:05am IST
Model code of conduct to set in
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce today the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, results of which are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Except Mizoram, which is ruled by the Congress, all the other states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here are the live updates:
Posters seen in Jabalpur ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit today, where he will perform the Narmada puja. He will also address a public gathering in the city.
Madhya Pradesh: Posters seen in Jabalpur ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit, where he will perform the Narmada Puja, today. He will also address a public gathering in Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/5WE6TSOxGf— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018
Rajputs, Gujjars worry BJP in Rajasthan
The BJP in Rajasthan is fighting unrest among its traditional vote banks such as Rajputs and Gujjars.
Power struggle in Rajasthan Cong unit
In Rajasthan, power struggle between Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has the party worried. While Pilot has been credited for steering the party to the three bypoll victories, Gehlot is hugely popular across the state.
Congress sniffs a chance in Rajasthan
Congress upbeat in Rajasthan after its recent bypoll victories in the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar, and assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara. All the three seats were held by the BJP.
Rahul in Rajasthan on Oct 9-10
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on October 9 and 10 to attend a series of party programmes.
Modi rally in Ajmer today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Ajmer today.
BSP candidates in MP
Mayawati named 22 candidates in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Here too, her party has been in talks with the Congress, but they have been unable to agree on seat sharing so far.
Triangular fight in Chhattisgarh
BSP chief Mayawati has announced an alliance with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress in Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for a triangular contest in the state after her talks with the Congress on seat-sharing appeared to have collapsed.
Telangana dates may also be announced
Poll dates for Telangana assembly, which was dissolved by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last month, may also be announced today. The Congress and the TDP have already announced a tie-up in the state.
Model code of conduct to set in
The model code of conduct, a set of guidelines laid down by the election commission to govern the conduct of political parties and candidates in the run-up to an election, will kick in with the announcement of poll dates.