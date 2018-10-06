Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Election dates 2018 LIVE: EC to announce poll dates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh today

The Election Commission is set to announce today the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, results of which are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Follow live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 06, 2018 12:14 IST
The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce today the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh,Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, results of which are expected to set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Except Mizoram, which is ruled by the Congress, all the other states are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here are the live updates:

12:10pm IST

Rahul in Jabalpur today

Posters seen in Jabalpur ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit today, where he will perform the Narmada puja. He will also address a public gathering in the city.

12:05pm IST

Rajputs, Gujjars worry BJP in Rajasthan

The BJP in Rajasthan is fighting unrest among its traditional vote banks such as Rajputs and Gujjars.

11:55am IST

Power struggle in Rajasthan Cong unit

In Rajasthan, power struggle between Congress state unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has the party worried. While Pilot has been credited for steering the party to the three bypoll victories, Gehlot is hugely popular across the state.

11:50am IST

Congress sniffs a chance in Rajasthan

Congress upbeat in Rajasthan after its recent bypoll victories in the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar, and assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara. All the three seats were held by the BJP.

11:35am IST

Rahul in Rajasthan on Oct 9-10

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on October 9 and 10 to attend a series of party programmes.

11:30am IST

Modi rally in Ajmer today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Ajmer today.

11:25am IST

BSP candidates in MP

Mayawati named 22 candidates in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. Here too, her party has been in talks with the Congress, but they have been unable to agree on seat sharing so far.

11:20am IST

Triangular fight in Chhattisgarh

BSP chief Mayawati has announced an alliance with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress in Chhattisgarh, setting the stage for a triangular contest in the state after her talks with the Congress on seat-sharing appeared to have collapsed.

11:15am IST

Telangana dates may also be announced

Poll dates for Telangana assembly, which was dissolved by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last month, may also be announced today. The Congress and the TDP have already announced a tie-up in the state.

11:05am IST

Model code of conduct to set in

The model code of conduct, a set of guidelines laid down by the election commission to govern the conduct of political parties and candidates in the run-up to an election, will kick in with the announcement of poll dates.