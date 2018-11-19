HIGHLIGHTS: UPA govt’s work a case study in how to waste money, says PM Modi at KMP expressway inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the Escorts Mujesar to Ballabgarh section of Delhi Metro. He also inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Here are the highlights.
2:30pm IST
PM should get KMP completed: Surjewala
2:26pm IST
No testing of KMP by engineers, alleges Surjewala
2:24pm IST
Modi endangering lives of commuters: Surjewala
1:38pm IST
Swachh Bharat changed lives of women: PM
1:36pm IST
Startup India, Standup India and Mudra Yojana for entrepreneurs: PM
1:34pm IST
Focus on railway connectivity: PM Modi
1:30pm IST
Expressway will contribute to reducing pollution: PM Modi
1:28pm IST
27km highway constructed every day: PM Modi
1:26pm IST
Expressway had to be completed during Commonwealth games: PM Modi
PM should get KMP completed: Surjewala
Surjewala tweets, “Will Modi-Khattar duo answer:
Are you risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator by Rs 26 cr a month?
Modi ji, you should cancel the inauguration, order an enquiry and get KMP completed.”
No testing of KMP by engineers, alleges Surjewala
Surjewala tweets, “Will Modi-Khattar duo answer:
1. No testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD (Commercial Operation Day)
2. 3rd party consultant has refused to give ‘completion certificate’
3. Even HSIIDC refused to own responsibility for mishap.”
Modi endangering lives of commuters: Surjewala
PM Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP expressway, tweets Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Swachh Bharat changed lives of women: PM
Swachh Bharat and construction of toilets have changed the lives of women.
Startup India, Standup India and Mudra Yojana for entrepreneurs: PM
Loans up to Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned in 59 minutes for small and medium businessmen. Startup India and Standup India for entrepreneurs. Mudra Yojana beneficial for entrepreneurs. Most applicants are women.
Focus on railway connectivity: PM Modi
We constructed more highways in four years than what was constructed in 60 years. We are constructing tracks. We are improving railway connectivity. Train without engine also ready.
Expressway will contribute to reducing pollution: PM Modi
This western peripheral expressway will contribute to reducing pollution. In a way, this expressway will help the economy, environment, ease of travelling and ease of living: PM Modi
27km highway constructed every day: PM Modi
Now, 27 km highway is being constructed every day. Bharatmala project of 35,000 km is underway.
Expressway had to be completed during Commonwealth games: PM Modi
This western peripheral expressway had to be completed during Commonwealth games, but we all know what was done back then. This expressway was also a victim of that: PM Modi