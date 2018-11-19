HIGHLIGHTS: UPA govt’s work a case study in how to waste money, says PM Modi at KMP expressway inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the Escorts Mujesar to Ballabgarh section of Delhi Metro.

Modi also inaugurated the WPE, popularly known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway. The loop will be completed with the opening of the 135km long KMP as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) was inaugurated six months back.

KMP will significantly reduce the number of trucks entering Delhi. It will connect National Highway-1 (towards Panipat), near Kundli, with National Highway -10 (Rohtak Road, near Bahadurgarh), NH-8 (Jaipur expressway at Manesar), and NH-2 (Delhi-Agra highway near Palwal).

Here are the highlights:

2:30pm IST PM should get KMP completed: Surjewala Surjewala tweets, “Will Modi-Khattar duo answer: Are you risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator by Rs 26 cr a month? Modi ji, you should cancel the inauguration, order an enquiry and get KMP completed.”





2:26pm IST No testing of KMP by engineers, alleges Surjewala Surjewala tweets, “Will Modi-Khattar duo answer: 1. No testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD (Commercial Operation Day) 2. 3rd party consultant has refused to give ‘completion certificate’ 3. Even HSIIDC refused to own responsibility for mishap.”





2:24pm IST Modi endangering lives of commuters: Surjewala PM Narendra Modi and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP expressway, tweets Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.





1:38pm IST Swachh Bharat changed lives of women: PM Swachh Bharat and construction of toilets have changed the lives of women.





1:36pm IST Startup India, Standup India and Mudra Yojana for entrepreneurs: PM Loans up to Rs 1 crore will be sanctioned in 59 minutes for small and medium businessmen. Startup India and Standup India for entrepreneurs. Mudra Yojana beneficial for entrepreneurs. Most applicants are women.





1:34pm IST Focus on railway connectivity: PM Modi We constructed more highways in four years than what was constructed in 60 years. We are constructing tracks. We are improving railway connectivity. Train without engine also ready.





1:30pm IST Expressway will contribute to reducing pollution: PM Modi This western peripheral expressway will contribute to reducing pollution. In a way, this expressway will help the economy, environment, ease of travelling and ease of living: PM Modi





1:28pm IST 27km highway constructed every day: PM Modi Now, 27 km highway is being constructed every day. Bharatmala project of 35,000 km is underway.



