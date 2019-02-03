LIVE updates | Modi govt has made sure people are proud of democracy, says Amit Shah

The BJP president Amit Shah, and Union home minister Rajnath Singh launch Bhartiya Janta Party’s national campaign ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat’ for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Chanakyapuri on Sunday.

Follow the live updates below:

11:25 am IST ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat’ is not a programme of the BJP: Amit Shah We will contest the 2019 polls under the leadership of Narendra Modi. ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat’ is not a programme of the BJP, it is a programme of the people of India.





11: 21 am IST BJP believes in internal democracy: Amit Shah BJP is a party that believes in internal democracy and is a party with ideology. Other parties contest elections to win, we don’t take part in elections only to win. It is a festival of democracy. It is a chance to connect with the people





11:18 am IST Development happens when governments continue for longer than 5 years: Amit Shah Governments are not for five years, they are in continuity, that is when development happens. These govts that ran for years made the country go back 30 years.





11:16 am IST Before 2014, there was no financial discipline: Amit Shah Before 2014, populist policies were announced to win only elections, there was no financial discipline.



