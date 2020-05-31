e-paper
Home / India News / Lockdown exit: Surveillance cameras to speed up NH-58 work in Haridwar with eye on Mahakumbh-2021

Lockdown exit: Surveillance cameras to speed up NH-58 work in Haridwar with eye on Mahakumbh-2021

IP cameras are being installed for round the clock monitoring of the progress of the NH construction work.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 18:38 IST
Sandeep Rawat | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
Highway construction work going on in Haridwar which is to get completed before Mahakumbh.
Under pressure to complete construction work on the national highway 58 between Narsain and Haridwar before Mahakumbh in 2021, the authorities are installing internet protocol cameras for monitoring and reviewing the progress in an attempt to cut further delays in the project which was stalled for more than a month due to coronavirus triggered national lockdown.

The authorities are mindful that more time is likely to be lost during the approaching monsoon season and therefore have sped up the broadening work on NH-58 stretch on a war footing to meet the revised deadline of November 2020.

The high-end IP cameras will help the Haridwar district magistrate and senior National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to keep an eye on the progress of the work.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

IP cameras send image data via the internet but unlike analog CCTV cameras, they don’t require any local recording device and work on just internet connection.

“IP cameras will aid in vital monitoring of the work which needs to be completed before Mahakumbh-2021. Directives have been given to the national highway officials and the nodal agency to ensure the NH broadening work gets completed by November end,” said C Ravi Shankar, district magistrate Haridwar.

“Currently major works like Roorkee bypass junction, Patanjali Yogpeeth flyover, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad railway bridge, Singh Dwar flyover, Pawan Dham flyover and several underpasses are in progress. Directions regarding their timebound completion have also been given to the authorities concerned. To ensure the quality of works, I have sought a third party audit report from NH officials, as no compromise on quality will be allowed,” he said.

Nodal information officer, NHAI, Atul Sharma said work has been going on at a fast pace and expressed confidence that all the related work will get completed by November end.

“Administration has assured us that there will be no shortage of requisite construction and raw material so that the site work doesn’t get affected or delayed,” he said.

Meanwhile, onsite measures are being taken to ensure site officials and construction workers involved in the project are protected from coronavirus.

