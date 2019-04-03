Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Bihar, PM plays up Pakistan

Keeping up his narrative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the opposition leaders, accusing them of working as spokesmen of Pakistan, at an election rally of in the Maoist-affectedJamui, from where NDA ally LJP’s Chirag Paswan is seeking re-election.

In his maiden visit to the district , Modi said “Maha-milawati netas” (referring to grand alliance) were talking like Pakistan. “They appear (to me) more like the spokesmen of Pakistan. They believe more in bad son (Kaput)of Pakistan than the good son (saput) of India. Will not you punish the supporters of Pakistan in the elections?” he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition for allegedly questioning the veracity of the surgical strikes, the PM said they did not have faith in their own Army. “Some people consider the Army a their rivals. They feel Modi is being benefited from their acts. This is why, they are creating trouble for the Army,” he said, addressing the well-attended gathering in Khaira block of the district.

Calling upon the people to vote the NDA to the cause of a strong nation, Modi said the entire governance jumped into the reverse gear whenever Congress and its allies came to the power.

While Chirag Paswan is contesting to retain Jamui seat, Chandan Kumar of LJP is seeking election from the adjoining Nawada seat for the first time.

Modi said incidents of terrorism and crime, prices of commodities, corruption and crime went up during the regime of Congress and its allies. “Credibility of the nation, morale of armed forces and respect for honesty declined. We have a cleat-cut policy on terrorism and Naxalism. Those supporting such activities would not be handled politely,” said Modi.

Accusing the Congress of disrespecting Baba Saheb Ambed

kar, Modi said the Congress forgot to honour him even though it bestowed Bharat Ratna to those in its family. “Now the party is conspiring to erase Ambedkar from the public memory. But the BJP offered Baba Saheb the highest civilian award posthumously,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP-led government accorded constitutional status to the OBC commission despite the opposition’s bid to stall it, Modi said the government offered 10 per cent quota to the upper castes without disturbing other’s existing share of reservation and without evoking any protest.

In an apparent dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Modi said those who shouted slogans in favour of the JP during the Emergency were not sitting in the Congress’s lap. “Craving for power is more important for such people than self-respect,” he said.

“I require your blessings again for carrying on with overall progress of the country,” Modi said, even as he also lauded chief minister Nitish Kumar-led team for ushering in change in the state.

