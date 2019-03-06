Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi to launch projects in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka today

In the run up to Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to launch various development projects.

Apart from addressing party workers at Nutan Vidyalaya Grounds in Kalaburagi, PM Modi will launch projects in various sectors, including energy, health and education.

The ruling coalition of the state –Congress-JD(S) – and the BJP are engaged in a political slugfest over allegations and counter allegations of moves to destabilize the government when few Congress MLAs went ‘missing’ for over a month.

Though the crisis has been defused for now, Umesh Jadhav, one of four Congress rebel MLAs in Karnataka resigned from the assembly last week.

Jadhav, a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency, is expected to join the BJP. His resignation brings down the strength of the house to 223. The Congress-JD(S) coalition now has 116 members plus the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 104 members.

Speculation is rife that Jadhav may join BJP at the prime minister’s rally today.

The Congress rebel is expected to contest against party stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge, the sitting MP.

Jadhav is said to have been disgruntlement after being denied a cabinet berth while Kharge’s son Priyank was made a minister in the current government.

Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi, a statement from his office said.

He will also dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru to the nation.

At Kancheepuram, the prime minister will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector. These projects are aimed at further strengthening the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state. “In addition, the PM will unveil the statue of M G Ramachandran at MGR Janaki College of Arts & Science for Women, Chennai through video link.”

MGR served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years between 1977 and 1987.

