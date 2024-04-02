‘Congress threatening country will be on fire if BJP wins’: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, alleging that its leaders are threatening arson if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the Lok Sabha elections.



“This election is to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'...Modi says to remove corruption...Congress & INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives...They say save the corrupt, Modi says remove corruption,” Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli.



“This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire,” he added.



At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said,"If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this."



Continuing his attack on the Congress, the prime minister said,"BJP considers the entire country as a family. Congress considers their family bigger than the nation. BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has been abusing the country when they go to foreign land." Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kotputli, Rajasthan,(PTI)

“..'Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua'. ‘Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai’ (Modi wasn't born to enjoy, but to work hard). A lot must have happened but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer,” Modi said.



‘Congress responsible for poverty’: PM Modi

“Congress is responsible for the poverty that prevailed in the country for 60 years after Independence. It was only because of the Congress that India was dependent on other countries for technologies and defence equipment,” PM Modi said.



“Congress never allowed our armed forces to become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). Under Congress' rule, India was known as the biggest importer of weapons. However, under BJP's rule, India is now becoming an exporter of weapons,” he added.



Rajasthan will vote in two phases on April 19 and 26 in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



