PM Modi slams DMK, accuses it of ‘hate and division' politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling party in Tamil Nadu of backing those wanting to ‘end investments in India’.



“DMK is standing with those who want to end investment in the country. These people are causing maximum harm to Tamil Nadu with their politics. The BJP government is building a 'Defence Corridors' in this region of Tamil Nadu. Would a 'Defence Corridors' ever be built with the mentality of the INDI alliance?” the prime minister said at a rally in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore.



“Congress and DMK stand at the forefront to protect corrupt,” he said.



“DMK has always focused on the politics of 'hate' and 'division'. They have never cared for the development of Tamil Nadu. I assure you that in our 3rd term, the BJP-led NDA will work harder for the development of the Nilgiris and Kongu. This is 'Modi ki Guarantee'!” he said.



Continuing his attack, the prime minister accused the Congress-DMK alliance of keeping people from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBC) communities away from basic facilities.



"For decades, the Congress-DMK INDI alliance kept crores of people from SC-ST, OBC communities yearning for housing, water, and electricity because they thought that not everyone can get housing and electricity. But the BJP government gave PM Awas to crores of people, brought electricity to every village, gave free ration to 80 crore needy people and most of them are people from SC-ST, OBC communities," Modi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Coimbatore. (X/BJP)

‘INDI alliance doesn’t trust India's strength': PM Modi

Modi trained guns at the opposition INDIA alliance, of which DMK is a member, saying,"INDI alliance do not trust India's strength. Such a huge pandemic of Corona came into the world. INDI alliance people used to say that India cannot make a vaccine. We said we would make a Made in India vaccine. India not only made the Made India vaccine but also saved the lives of crores of people by giving free vaccines."



During the rally, Modi also invoked the election of Droupadi Murmu as India's president in 2022, saying,"These family parties think that apart from their sons and daughters, no poor or tribal can hold a high position. But BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first time and even at that time the INDI alliance people strongly opposed this."



All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.



