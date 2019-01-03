 Lok Sabha Live Updates: AIADMK, TDP lawmakers suspended for disrupting proceedings
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha Live Updates: AIADMK, TDP lawmakers suspended for disrupting proceedings

Lok Sabha LIVE: Congress member KC Venugopal and Sankar Prasad Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) gave a notice for discussion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha on issues related to the Rafale deal.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 03, 2019 12:28 IST
highlights

Follow live updates here:

12:27 pm IST

Lok Sabha adjourned again till 2 pm

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm following uproar by AIADMK and TDP members

12:22 pm IST

AIADMK, TDP members suspended

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspends unruly members of AIADMK and TDP for four days for repeatedly disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha.

11:15 am IST

Lok Sabha adjourned

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon following protest by AIADMK and TDP members over various issues.

11:00 am IST

Lok Sabha session begins

Lok Sabha session began amid ruckus.

10:55 am IST

Bills to be discussed