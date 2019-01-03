Lok Sabha Live Updates: AIADMK, TDP lawmakers suspended for disrupting proceedings

Congress member KC Venugopal and Sankar Prasad Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) gave a notice for discussion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha on issues related to the Rafale deal.

The Congress raised the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha Wednesday. The discussion took place under Rule 193 that does not entail voting. “The Congress is ready for a discussion in Parliament on the Rafale issue but won’t give up its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the deal,” a senior party functionary said on Tuesday.

Follow live updates here:

12:27 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned again till 2 pm Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm following uproar by AIADMK and TDP members





12:22 pm IST AIADMK, TDP members suspended Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspends unruly members of AIADMK and TDP for four days for repeatedly disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha.





11:15 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon following protest by AIADMK and TDP members over various issues.





11:00 am IST Lok Sabha session begins Lok Sabha session began amid ruckus.



