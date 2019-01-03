Lok Sabha Live Updates: AIADMK, TDP lawmakers suspended for disrupting proceedings
Lok Sabha LIVE: Congress member KC Venugopal and Sankar Prasad Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) gave a notice for discussion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha on issues related to the Rafale deal.
-
12:27 pm IST
Lok Sabha adjourned again till 2 pm
-
12:22 pm IST
AIADMK, TDP members suspended
-
11:15 am IST
Lok Sabha adjourned
-
11:00 am IST
Lok Sabha session begins
-
10:55 am IST
Bills to be discussed
The Congress raised the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha Wednesday. The discussion took place under Rule 193 that does not entail voting. “The Congress is ready for a discussion in Parliament on the Rafale issue but won’t give up its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the deal,” a senior party functionary said on Tuesday.
Follow live updates here:
Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm following uproar by AIADMK and TDP members
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspends unruly members of AIADMK and TDP for four days for repeatedly disrupting proceedings in Lok Sabha.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon following protest by AIADMK and TDP members over various issues.
Lok Sabha session began amid ruckus.
In #LokSabha today:— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) January 3, 2019
Bills to be discussed:
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill,
The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill,
The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill,
The Dentists (Amendment) Bill,
The National Medical Commission Bill