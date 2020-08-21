Lok Sabha officials to get new uniforms, yearly allowances

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:47 IST

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, home to many shades of politics, is likely to add a new dash of colours in the uniform of its officials soon, according to officials with knowledge of developments.

Chamber attendants, who attend guests who come to meet the Speaker, will sport light blue safari suits instead of the current pale grey. Similarly, the Question branch and Table office—two key sets of back room staff of the Lower House -- will see a change in their uniform from cream to blue safari suits.

It is a part of a big change in uniform policy initiated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that will include senior House officials and those involved in public affairs receiving an annual allowance for uniform for the first time.

Earlier, Lok Sabha officials were handed over cut pieces of cloth once in two years, which they would get stitched from any of the 4-5 Delhi tailors empaneled with the House.

Now, women officers will get up to Rs 17,000 and men up Rs 16,000 depending on the nature of their jobs and ranks. Instead of every two years, House officials will sport a new uniform every year.

Five key branches of the Parliament secretariat -- reporting, table office, security service, drivers and chamber attendants -- are eligible for the new uniform allowance and they will also sport new colours.

The table office handles all paper work for the House, receiving notices for debates and introduction of bills, the question branch manages the background works for Question Hour. Parliament security is a special branch handling all security of the estate.

The reporting branch takes verbatim notes of all discussions inside the House and parliamentary committees. Chamber attendants are in duty of the Speaker’s chamber handing VIP guests and the drivers run the ferry service for the lawmakers to shuttle them between their residence in Lutyens’ Delhi and the House.

The new colour code may also make a distinction between senior and junior officers in the table office and question branch. While senior officers will wear blue safari suits, their juniors will sport either Prussian blue or charcoal-coloured uniform.

“These branches deal with MPs and other visitors. They are the face of the Parliament secretariat in the public eyes and so, they have a set uniform that adds to the dignity and glamour of Indian Parliament,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

The benefit of this allowance system, several officers pointed out, is that officials can buy their new uniform whenever they want, instead of getting it every two years. Also, they are free to buy clothes of better quality but which must adhere to the fixed colour patterns.

The lady officers are to wear a fixed pattern saree, while men can choose between a range of safari suits—blue, fawn, Prussian blue, charcoal—depending on the section employing the person. In the winter, there are options of blazers and buttoned up coats for both men and women.

Last year, the marshals of both Houses were relieved of their traditional attire but it stirred a controversy after the new uniform was found very similar to military uniforms. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended the new uniform within a week and the marshals went back to wearing the Indian bandhgalas.