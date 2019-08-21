Lok Sabha secretariat bans use of plastic in Parliament

india

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said it has banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament complex with effect from Tuesday.

All officers and staff of the Lok Sabha secretariat and other allied agencies working in the Parliament House Complex will have to stop using plastic and switch over to environment friendly biodegradable bags and other material, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics,” the statement said.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to abandon the use of single-use plastic and take significant steps to achieve this objective by October 2, when the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The move comes close on the heels of Birla’s decision to make Parliament paper-less. The steps were a part of the overall aim to make Parliament more greener and environment-friendly

