London attacker plotted to kill Boris Johnson after attending Pak terror camp

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:12 IST

Usman Khan, who was shot dead on Friday after unleashing a stabbing spree on London Bridge, travelled to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan to fund, construct and join a terrorist training, spending his late teen years in the country.

Khan, 28, was convicted and jailed in 2012 for being part of a network of plots to assassinate Boris Johnson, who was then the mayor of London, bomb the London Stock Exchange and carry out a Mumbai-style attack in the parliament complex in Westminster or the London Eye.

The plots were busted after MI5 tracked Khan and six of his accomplices who were arrested in December 2010. On Friday, Khan’s stabbing spree led to the death of one man and a woman, while three more are in hospital, one of them critical.

Releasing the identity of the attacker early on Saturday , Neil Basu of Scotland Yard said: “We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan (10.03.1991), who had been residing in the Staffordshire area”.

“This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack”.

Khan, who was serving an eight-year jail sentence, was released on licence in December 2018 and was wearing an electronic tag, which enables the police to track the locations of such individuals. Inquiries have started on the circumstances to his release.

David Anderson, independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, noted Khan’s involvement in the plots in a report in July 2013. Based in Stoke-on-Trent, Khan was part of plots involving individuals in Cardiff and London.

Anderson reported: “Two London-based men (Mohammed Chowdhury and Abdul Miah) and two from Cardiff (Shah Rahman and Gurukanth Desai) formed a number of plans for attacks including possible attacks against the London Stock Exchange”.

“Linked to this cell were three men from Stoke (Usman Khan, Nazam Hussain, Mohammed Shahjahan) who travelled to the FATA and planned to fund, construct and take part in a terrorist training camp in Kashmir, with a view to carrying out terrorist acts in the future”.

“Two others were involved in discussions with the group and possessed copies of the Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula [AQAP] produced English language extremist magazine, Inspire. They also considered putting multiple letter bombs in the post”.

The judge at Woolwich Crown Court sentenced the group for their plots to bomb the London Stock Exchange on Christmas, the American embassy and the home of Boris Johnson. They planned to raise funds for the training camp in Pakistan and recruit Britons to attend it.

Khan and accomplices planned to establish the terrorist camp on land in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir owned by Khan’s family. Khan and Hussain planned to travel to the camp and receive military instruction themselves before “obtaining first-hand terrorist experience in Kashmir”, the court was told.

Justice Wilkie said in his judgement that this was a “serious, long-term venture in terrorism” that could also have resulted in atrocities in Britain, adding that “It was envisaged by them all that ultimately they and the other recruits may return to the UK as trained and experienced terrorists available to perform terrorist attacks in this country.”

Abdul Miah was jailed for 16 years and 10 months, while his brother, Gurukanth Desai and Shah Rahman were jailed for 12 years. Mohammed Chowdhury, who was described as the lynchpin of the group, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months.