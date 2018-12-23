Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson, his caste shouldn’t be discussed: Ex-Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan

Amid the growing debate on Lord Hanuman’s identity, former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has said that the lord was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today, adding that his caste should not be discussed.

“I believe that he (Lord Hanuman) was a sportsman who use to wrestle with his enemies. All the sportsmen of our country worship him as they require power and energy like him to emerge victorious. The players do not worship him because of his caste. There is no caste of a Saint, there is no caste of a mystic and in the same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

UP Min & Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan in Amroha yesterday: Hanuman ji kushti ladte the, khiladi bhi the, jitne bhi pehlwan log hain unki pooja karte hain, main unko wahi manta hun, humare isht hain, bhagwan ki koi jaati nahi hoti. Main unko jaati main nahi baantna chahta pic.twitter.com/Q1lburIFMu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 23 December 2018

The row over Lord Hanuman’s caste was sparked after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning ahead of assembly polls in Rajasthan’s Alwar district last month said Hanuman was a “Dalit”

Soon after, a number of spiritual as well as political leaders have put forth varying versions of Lord Hanuman’s identity.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 14:06 IST