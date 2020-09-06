e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Low-intensity blast at cop’s brother’s house in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 vehicles damaged

Low-intensity blast at cop’s brother’s house in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 vehicles damaged

The sound of the explosion was heard in the village. However, no one was injured, a police official said.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
         

A low-intensity blast occurred inside the compound of a senior police officer’s brother’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The explosion damaged five vehicles, including three cars and two scooters, besides the window panes, officials said on Sunday. The blast took place at Maitra Chowkian village, 8 kilometres from Rajouri, late on Saturday.

The sound of the explosion was heard in the village. However, no one was injured, a police official said.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “Five vehicles were damaged in the blast. We are verifying things.” The house belonged to the brother of SSP IR 18 Battalion Koushal Sharma.

Also read: 1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link

SSP Sharma said, “As of now, nothing could be said with surety about the blast. It could also be a mischief. However, there were splinter marks on the walls and vehicles.”

The late-night blast has caused panic among the locals. On Sunday morning, officials from the police and other security agencies reached the house and started investigations.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to question Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In