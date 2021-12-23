Ludhiana court blast: Sidhu asks why violence ahead of polls, cites Bengal

Calling the Ludhiana court blast incident a “cowardly act”, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the politics of “hope and unity” must replace that of “fear and division”. The cricketer-turned politician made the remarks after meeting the persons injured in the explosion in Ludhiana that killed one man.

“Innocent people losing lives to vote-bank politics and polarisation… Divisive force will be defeated by the indomitable spirit of Punjabiyat given to us by Great Gurus,” he later wrote on Twitter.

I condemn this cowardly act … Innocent people losing lives to vote bank politics and polarisation !! The politics of Hope and Unity must replace the politics of Fear and Division. Divisive force will be defeated by the indomitable spirit of Punjabiyat given to us by Great Gurus pic.twitter.com/whAqO6DcBS — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 23, 2021

Speaking to reporters after meeting the injured individuals, Sidhu said that it is unfortunate that “fear is being spread” in the name of political agenda. Referring to poll-related violence in West Bengal, the Congress leader asked why a series of such incidents occur only one or two months ahead of Assembly elections.

“If everything remains fine for about four years, why do a series of events happen only one to two months prior to elections?…I condemn this cheap politics,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Punjab Congress chief further said the party will offer a “befitting reply” to those who want to divide it.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against an unknown person in the matter.

As many as five persons sustained injuries and one died after the explosion occurred in the washroom on the second floor of the Ludhiana court complex building earlier in the afternoon. Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar said the lone victim in the case is the primary suspect.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh has announced free treatment to those injured in the case. He also visited the patients, along with deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, at the three hospitals in Ludhiana where they are currently undergoing treatment.