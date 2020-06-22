Madhya Pradesh: 29 Covid-19 patients die in 72 hours

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:28 IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) reported 29 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths in the past 72 hours, including 14 over the weekend, despite an improvement in the recovery rate among patients suffering from the viral infection, according to the state health department’s bulletin released on Sunday evening.

Of the 29 Covid-19 related deaths, 12 and 10 occurred in Indore and Bhopal, respectively, the two major hotspots in MP.

The fatalities recorded in the past 72 hours account for 5.63% of total Covid-19 related deaths recorded in MP to date.

The state’s Covid-19 fatality rate is the third-worst in the country at 4.32% after Gujarat (6.10%) and Maharashtra (4.67%).

MP has reported 11,903 Covid-19 positive cases so far, including 515 deaths.

Data showed that 9,015 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection.

At present, MP has 2,373 active Covid-19 patients.

MP is ranked eighth among the states that have reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases after Maharashtra (1,32,075), Tamil Nadu (59,377), Delhi (59,746), Gujarat (27,260), Uttar Pradesh (17,731), Rajasthan (14,930) and West Bengal (13,945), according to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

On June 18, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, principal secretary, health, MP; and Dr. Sanjay Goyal, commissioner, health services, MP, wrote to all the district collectors (DCs) and chief medical health officers (CMOHs) and private hospitals, respectively, in a bid to rein in the pandemic.

Kidwai cited four Covid-19 related deaths and instructed the officials to ensure that there is no lapse in the referral of patients and the management of their treatment.

While Dr. Goyal directed the private hospitals to refrain from referring Covid-19 patients to government-run facilities if they are capable of treating them.

“It’s often seen that the private hospitals show reluctance in providing treatment to suspected or Covid-19 patients, or they’re being referred to in a critical condition to government-run hospitals after an incomplete treatment, which has resulted in the death of patients, who could have been saved had they received timely treatment,” Dr. Goyal’s letter stated.

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi weighed in on the spike in Covid-19 related deaths in MP.

“The deaths reflect the gravity of the situation. What’s alarming is that 22 out of 29 deaths over the past 72 hours have occurred in the state and commercial capitals, Bhopal and Indore, respectively, which boast of the best healthcare facilities in MP,” Nidhi said.

He urged the state government to disclose the data of critical Covid-19 patients and also get the viral outbreak-related deaths audited by an independent agency.

Meanwhile, four organisations, who have been working for justice for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims, have urged MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to amend the state government’s curative petition pending before the Supreme Court in respect with an additional compensation sought from the accused firm, Union Carbide India Limited.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc mostly on Bhopal gas tragedy victims, as 60 of them have died due to the viral outbreak. This is 74% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Bhopal and also includes 5% of children. Besides, an overwhelming 85% of those who died aged below 60 were the gas tragedy victims,” the letter stated.

Dr. Goyal said that Mohd Suleman, additional chief secretary (ACS), health department, is only authorised to speak on the issue.

However, Suleman was unavailable for his comments.