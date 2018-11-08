Madhya Pradesh Election 2018: BJP drops former chief minister Babulal Gaur’s name from its third list of candidates

The BJP on Thursday released its third list of 32 candidates, dropping former chief minister Babulal Gaur, for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Gaur’s daughter-in-law Krishna figured in the list and will fight the election from Govindpura seat in Bhopal.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, has also found a place. Akash will contest from Indore-3 seat.

Earlier, the saffron party had announced its second list of 17 candidates, retaining seven including minister Sharad Jain, and dropping five of its MLAs.

MLAs Pandit Singh Dhurwey from Bichhiya, Chandrashekhar Desmukh from Multai, Veer Singh Panwar from Kurwai, Jaswant Singh Hada from Shujalpur and Mukesh Pandya from Badnagar were denied tickets.

The BJP had announced its first list of 177 candidates on Friday but later made a correction, reducing the number by one.

The Congress on Wednesday released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, who joined the party last week, also figures in the 29-name list.

The first list of 155 names was released late on Saturday night, while the second and third lists with 16 and 13 names came out on Sunday and Monday.

Elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 28 to elect members of the 230 constituencies. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

