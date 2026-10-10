Madhya Pradesh High Court strikes down 27% OBC quota, says it will stay at 14%

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday struck down the 2019 law raising reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14% to 27%, holding it unconstitutional and contrary to the 50% ceiling on quotas set by the Supreme Court. The court rejected the state’s reliance on the 1983 Mahajan Committee report and a 2023 report by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science. (Unsplash/ Representational)

A division bench of justices Anand Pathak and Vinay Saraf delivered the judgment on 94 petitions, ruling that OBC reservation in public services and higher education would remain at 14%, as the state had failed to establish exceptional circumstances warranting an increase.

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Does not meet statutory requirements for revision “MP Ordinance 2019 as well as the Amendment Act 2019, lacks preparedness and passed in undue haste,” the court said, citing drafting errors and inadequate preparation.

It held that OBCs were adequately represented and did not qualify for a higher quota under the principles laid down in the Supreme Court’s Indra Sawhney and Jaishri Laxmanrao Patil judgments.

The court rejected the state’s reliance on the 1983 Mahajan Committee report and a 2023 report by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Social Science, noting that recommendations by the State Backward Commission lacked fresh data and that its composition did not meet statutory requirements for periodic revision.