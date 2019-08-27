Madras HC slams move on Dalit crematorium

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:36 IST

The Madras high court on Monday took strong exception to the Vellore district administration’s move to allocate a separate crematorium for Dalits.

The high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in the wake of a video, in which the body of a Dalit man being lowered from a bridge over the Palar river for cremation, was widely circulated on social media on August 17. The court on Thursday asked the district administration to submit a report on this incident, following which the latter informed that they had allotted separate land for Dalits in Narayanapuram village. The high court then sought to know the reason why a separate crematorium was assigned for Dalits.

It further said that providing a separate crematorium for Dalits meant encouraging caste inequality.

“It is evident that the government itself is encouraging caste inequality. The government which has passed orders to remove the caste names on streets, has not removed it from schools,” a division bench comprising Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramoniam Prasad said. The judges was referring to the fact that many schools in the state are named as “Adi Dravidar Nala Palli” or Dalit Welfare Schools.

The high court also asked the district authorities to submit what future course of action they proposed to take over this incident.

The matter will be heard again on August 28.

