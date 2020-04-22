Maharashtra: Siblings booked for violating Covid-19 lockdown by travelling from Dharavi to Kalyan

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:56 IST

Khadakpada police has booked a sister and her brother for violating the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions, enforced from March 25 till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, by travelling around 54km on a two-wheeler on Monday between Mumbai’s Dharavi to Ambivli in Kalyan.

Dharavi has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in Mumbai and the country at large, as Asia’s largest slum has reported 180 cases and 12 deaths so far.

Satyabhama Kadam (50), a resident of Atali village in Ambivli, Kalyan, and her brother, Shankar Awsare, a resident of Dombivli, were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the police said.

The duo left Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday around 7.30am on a two-wheeler and reached Ambivli a few hours later. Kadam, who had come to visit her daughter’s house in Dharavi, got stuck at the Covid-19 hotspot after the lockdown restrictions were enforced from March 25. On Monday morning, she left for her village on her brother’s two-wheeler.

The police booked them on Tuesday on charges of flouting lockdown restrictions after an official at the primary healthcare centre at Mohane, Kalyan, filed a complaint against them.

“Kadam has been quarantined at Tata Amantra Housing, which has converted into a makeshift quarantine centre, at Kalyan Naka in Bhiwandi, while Awsare has been quarantined at home,” said JD Sanap, assistant sub-inspector, Khadakpada police station.