Maharashtra: BJP MLA demands law against ‘love jihad’, meets CM Shinde

BJP MLA from Maharashtra Nitesh Rane on Wednesday demanded the state government to devise a strict law against ‘love jihad’. He, along with a women's delegation, met with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged them to make an anti-conversion law in line with Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

"There are lots of morchas being carried out by organizations to demand strict law against love jihad. With women delegation, we have made a request to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadvanis to make a law and also an anti-conversion law on the lines of Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Rane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He added that both CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis were positive about the demand and assured a strict law will be made in the coming months.

Fadnavis earlier announced that the state government will study different laws made in other states against forcible conversions. "We have not taken any decision yet, but we will study the laws made by different states in this regard," he said.

A political debate has started after the recent death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma. Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan claimed that Sharma's death is a case of ‘love jihad’ and said the Shinde-led state government is mulling to bring a strict law against it. On Wednesday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded to probe the case from ‘love jihad’ angle. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale lambasted the BJP over claims made by its leaders. He said the right-wing party is using the actor's death for their “own hateful political agenda”.

