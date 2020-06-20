e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases

Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases

The policeman was admitted at the King Edward Memorial Hospital of Mumbai and was under treatment for the last 10 days.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least, 2,925 police personnel have recovered so far from the disease in Maharashtra.
At least, 2,925 police personnel have recovered so far from the disease in Maharashtra.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra Police has reported 140 new Covid-19 cases and one death among its personnel in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 3,960, according to a statement released by the Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

At least, 2,925 police personnel have recovered so far from the disease in Maharashtra.

“The Covid-19 infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai, taking the total number of police personnel dying due to the coronavirus infection across the state to 46,” Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said on Saturday.

ALSO READ| 4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work

The policeman was admitted at the King Edward Memorial Hospital of Mumbai and was under treatment for the last 10 days.

Out of the total 2,349 Mumbai Police staff found coronavirus positive in the city, 31 have died due to the deadly infection so far.

A week earlier, four Mumbai Police personnel, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the disease, according to a statement from the Mumbai Police. The four policemen were infected in the line of duty.

Maharashtra on Friday registered 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike so far, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,24,331, the state health department said.

The state also witnessed 142 deaths from the infectious disease while the death toll mounted to 5,893.

Capital city Mumbai’s coronavirus count touched 64,139 as 1,264 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s death toll touched 3,425 with as many as 114 people succumbing to the deadly pathogen.

Seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

tags
top news
‘Unnecessary controversy’: Govt on PM Modi’s comments at all-party meet
‘Unnecessary controversy’: Govt on PM Modi’s comments at all-party meet
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Air Force chief was asked if he has a message for enemy. His reply
Air Force chief was asked if he has a message for enemy. His reply
How a daily wage earner saved his daughter’s life
How a daily wage earner saved his daughter’s life
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
US calls China ‘rogue actor’, blames it for ‘escalating’ tension with India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In