Maharashtra: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old cancer patient in Thane

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said the man allegedly took advantage of the girl when she was alone at home.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old cancer patient in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said the man allegedly took advantage of the girl when she was alone at home, sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

The 29-year-old accused was apprehended from Bihar on Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the accused, who was from the same village as the girl's family in Bihar, had arranged for a rented accommodation for them in Badlapur two months ago and assisted in her treatment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said the man allegedly took advantage of the girl when she was alone at home, sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Also Read: Ghaziabad: 65-year-old tantrik arrested for raping woman, minor daughter

The child was undergoing chemotherapy at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, and during a routine examination, she was found to be pregnant, he said.

Case registered from POCSO

Following this, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

"The accused had arranged for the victim's family to stay in Badlapur and was helping with her treatment. During this time, he raped her and she got pregnant," senior inspector Kiran Balwadkar said.

The arrested accused has been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigations are underway.

