Maharashtra: Woman fights off thieves in Palghar, 1 arrested after robbery attempt

A woman has thwarted a robbery attempt at her home in Maharashtra's Palghar city by bravely fighting two thieves who attacked and injured her, police said on Tuesday. The woman and her neighbours apprehended one of the suspects, who has already been taken into custody. The incident took place on Monday, 14 April. (PTI/representative )

The incident took place on Monday evening. One of the accused, caught by the woman and her neighbours, has been arrested, they said.

The woman and her husband had stepped out for a routine evening stroll close to a beach near their house.

Upon returning, they found two intruders at their home who had already packed gold jewellery and other valuables, Palghar police station inspector Anant Parad told PTI.

Caught by surprise at the couple's sudden arrival, the intruders attempted to flee. But the woman caught hold of one of them and tried to pin him down. One of the intruders then struck on her hand with a spanner, the official said.

Despite the injury, the woman held her ground and raised an alarm to call the neighbours for help. She and her neighbours held the captured intruder till the police arrived, he said.

Meanwhile, her husband attempted to catch the second intruder, but he managed to escape.

Some locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and took the 40-year-old intruder caught by the woman into custody, the official said.

The injured woman was later provided medical treatment, and is recovering, he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for housebreaking, theft and robbery.

Efforts were on to trace the other culprit, the official said.