Major Rishabh Sambyal, internet's ‘national crush’ and President's ex-ADC, retires from Army

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, has taken premature retirement from the Indian Army after around 12 years of service. Major Rishabh Sambyal retires after serving as President Murmu’s ADC (Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal/Instagram) Apart from being celebrated for his professional achievements, his appearances next to the President on Republic Day this year also got him the “national crush” tag on social media. Sambyal met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan a week back, where he thanked her for her guidance and blessings. The meeting reportedly came after Sambyal completed his tenure as her ADC.

“Honoured to call on the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The blessings and teachings of the Hon'ble President have helped me grow as an individual in life. Also, it was wonderful to meet the family once again. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photographs with the President.

Who is Rishabh Singh Sambyal? Sambyal joined the National Defence Academy after clearing the NDA examination in 2013 and was part of the 133rd NDA course that began in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He later studied military studies and defence management at the Indian Military Academy. ALSO READ | 'Don't buy gold, don't marry abroad': PM Modi revives swadeshi pitch amid India's GDP growth Sambyal first drew professional attention during the Republic Day parade in 2021, when he was a Captain in the Jat Regiment and led its contingent. The contingent won the Best Marching Contingent Trophy that year. He later served with 4 Para Special Forces, also known as the Daggers. He reportedly earned the Balidaan Badge during his Special Forces service. He was selected as an ADC to President Murmu in March 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu and Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal