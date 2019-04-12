Mallya files new petition against extradition order

Businessman Vijay Mallya has filed a renewal application in the appeals court of the high court, seeking an oral hearing for permission to appeal against the February 4 order of the home secretary to extradite him to India.

Mallya had five working days to apply for an oral hearing since April 5, when Justice William Davis refused permission on the basis of his written application and the responses received from the Home Office and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The renewal application will now be listed in the high court based on its schedule in the coming days and weeks, officials said.

Facing charges in India of financial irregularities amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore, Mallya has been putting forth his version of events through social media in recent weeks, most recently on March 31.

He has reiterated inside and outside the court that he is willing to repay the loans, wondering why authorities in India have not been taking up his offer to settle.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 23:59 IST