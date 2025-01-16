Mamata Banerjee reacts to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident: ‘Trusting that…’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reacted to the attack on Saif Ali Khan, expressing concern over the health of the Bollywood star. Mamata Banerjee also said she was praying for Saif Ali Khan’s speedy recovery. FILE PHOTO: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addresses to pilgrims during inauguration of the 'Ganga Sagar Mela Outram Ghat Transit Point' in Kolkata.(Hindustan Times/Samir Jana)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Track live updates here

The actor received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Thursday. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital, where he requiredlengthy surgery.

"It's very concerning to hear about the attack on noted actor Saif Ali Khan. I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said that her thoughts and prayers were with Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore and the entire family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time," she added.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: What we know so far

Saif Ali Khan was attacked early on Thursday, in what the actor’s team said was an attempted burglary. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when he was sleeping in his house along with his other family members.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said, “Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. We have been investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”

The deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam of zone 9 said, “In the investigation so far, we have identified a person who went at Saif Ali Khan's house in Bandra (west) with the intention of burglary. The suspect used the staircase of the building ‘Satguru Sharan’ where actor lives along with his family, to go upstairs”.

“The FIR has been registered in the Bandra police station against the burglar,” said Gedam.

The accused is still large and there are six police teams from the Bandra police station are formed to trace the culprit. Apart from that the crime branch also investigating and trying their luck to nab the suspect who stabbed the actor in his residence on Thursday wee hours, said officer.

All members of the family were present during the incident, according to a statement issued by Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is okay. Khan is now said to be out of danger.

According to Lilavati Hospital sources, one of his injuries was deep and he has received 10 stitches for this stab, but it did not affect his spine.

“He was very lucky that the stabs have not affected any vital organs. It appears to have been attacked by a knife and he was thwarting a robbery attempt. Two injuries are deep, two are mid and two are superficial,” the source said.

From the investigation point of view, three suspects have been detained by the Bandra police but no arrest has been made so far. The police are checking CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled the scene after the attack.