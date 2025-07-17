Man beaten, dragged into car from crowded bus stand in UP's Etah | Video

A man was kidnapped and dragged in a car near a busy bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Thursday as passersby watched in silence. The disturbing scene was caught on CCTV camera, and the video went viral on social media. The victim, identified as Abhishek Gupta, was ambushed, dragged, and shoved into the car by a group of men.(X)

The chilling footage shows Gupta standing by the roadside, calmly using his phone as a black Baleno car approaches and gets parked a few metres away.

Within seconds, a man walks up behind him, throws a belt around his neck like a noose, and begins dragging him toward the parked vehicle as onlookers watch the act unfolding on a busy road.

The initial attacker is soon joined by two other men who leap out of the car. Another man, wearing an orange shirt, rides up on a motorcycle, gets off, and slaps the struggling victim multiple times as they all force him into the car.

Gupta resists, but the four men overpower him and drive off. The video shows the abduction taking place in full public view.

According to NDTV, the report of the crime prompted swift action from UP police, who, after receiving a call about the incident, chased the accused and managed to rescue the victim. Abhishek Gupta was then taken to a hospital.

The police said that Abhishek's kidnapping was orchestrated by a local goon, Aanshu Gupta, over an old personal dispute with the victim. Two of the accused have been arrested so far.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etah, Shyam Narayan Singh, told NDTV that the police have arrested two kidnappers in this case. Necessary action is being taken by filing a case, he said.