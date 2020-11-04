e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man hacks wife to death with axe in Uttarakhand’s Almora district

Man hacks wife to death with axe in Uttarakhand’s Almora district

The accused was arrested by the revenue police on Monday evening and sent to jail on Tuesday.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Police said the man suspected his wife’s character after she did not tell him the name of the person she was speaking with on the phone.
Police said the man suspected his wife’s character after she did not tell him the name of the person she was speaking with on the phone.(Representative Photo/Getty Images)
         

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by hacking her with an axe at his house in Binta area of Almora district on Monday, police said.

The accused was arrested by the revenue police on Monday evening, and then sent to jail on Tuesday, said officials.

Leena Chandra Dhami, tehsildar and revenue police officer said that the incident happened on Monday noon at a remote village of Binta area of the district in which the accused Dayakishan Joshi hacked his wife Bina Joshi.

“After receiving information, revenue police reached the village and nabbed Joshi from his house. The weapons including the axe and a stick used in the crime were also recovered from the spot. Later during interrogation, Joshi confessed to the crime,” said Dhami.

She also said that during the initial probe, Joshi’s daughter told police that he killed her mother after being enraged over her talking to someone over the phone.

“Bina was speaking to someone over the phone when Joshi confronted her to tell him the name of the person she was speaking to, but she didn’t. That enraged him after which he killed her. The initial investigation suggests that he killed her after suspecting her character,” said Dhami.

“The accused was presented in the local court on Tuesday which later sent him to jail,” she said.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
‘No one is above the law’: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘No one is above the law’: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In