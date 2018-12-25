Man lures 8-year-old boy with kite, sexually assaults him in Punjab’s Nabha

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man after he promised to give him a kite in Nabha of Punjab’s Patiala district, police have said.

Station house officer of Nabha Gurmeet Singh said a medical examination of the boy has confirmed the assault. Singh also said the accused was booked on Monday under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Sunil Kumar, took the victim to a secluded place in the local civil hospital and assaulted him on last Thursday. The boy reached home crying and told his parents about the assault.

He was immediately taken to a hospital and the police were informed.

“I was in the market on Hospital Road when the uncle told me he has kites and he will give it to me if I go with him. He took me in a corner in the hospital complex where it was dark,” the boy told the police.

The accused is absconding and the manhunt is on, said Singh.

