Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging

Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging

The meeting assumes significance as the Sena-led Maharashtra government is facing a lot of heat over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:43 IST
Naresh Kamath | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Naresh Kamath | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
File photo: Former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
File photo: Former Maharashtra CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

A meeting between BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday sparked speculations in the political circles amid the slugfest between the two parties in the last few months.

Both the leaders met at a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai.

The meeting assumes significance as the Sena-led Maharashtra government is facing a lot of heat over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and frosty relationship between the ruling party allies as right-wing trolls have targeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray.

The BJP dismissed any political motive to this meeting.

“Sanjay Raut wanted to meet Devendra Fadnavis to take his interview for party editorial Saamana, hence it was decided to meet once before the interview. Since Fadnavis wanted the whole interview to be published unedited, it was decided to meet before to decide on the modalities. The interview will take place after Fadnavis returns from Bihar campaigning,” said BJP leader Pravin Darekar.

“Fadnavis wanted the entire interview to be published unedited. As such they met to decide upon the outline of the interview,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Raut, a strong critic of the BJP, did not react to the media reports on the meeting.

Political analysts point that the meeting meets more than an eye. “No one will just meet to discuss an interview. This seems more of a message by the Shiv Sena to its allies, the Congress and the NCP, that it still has good relations with the BJP,” said political commentator Hemant Desai.

