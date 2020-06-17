Meghalaya’s Covid-19 count comes down from 44 to 43 after patient found ‘false positive’

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:08 IST

Meghalaya’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases have reduced from 44 to 43 after it came to light that a senior citizen (70) became the first case of false positive in the entire north-east region, comprising seven states.

“The patient, who belongs to Ri Bhoi district, had a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and was admitted to a hospital in Shillong on June 9. His RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test results had shown he was Covid-19 positive,” Meghalaya health minister AL Hek said on Wednesday.

The patient was put under quarantine and 43 of his contacts were also traced. But the doctors were surprised, as none of his contacts, including the source from where he was suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, were found to be infected.

“A fresh round of RT-PCR and rapid tests were conducted and both came negative. It’s a case of false positive,” Hek said.

According to health officials, the RT-PCR tests have an accuracy rate of 99%, and the case of the Meghalaya patient could belong to that rare 1% that shows false results.

The patient, who suffers from hypertension and diabetes, is still admitted to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Meghalaya has the lowest number of Covid-19 positive cases among the north-eastern states. The state reported one death, 28 recoveries, and 14 Covid-19 active cases until Wednesday morning.