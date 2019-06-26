Mike Pompeo in India live updates: Bilateral talks with PM Modi, S Jaishankar in New Delhi to dominate 3-day visit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night on his three-day visit to the country to strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.

Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Subramaniam Jaishankar on Wednesday to discuss agenda for the US-India strategic partnership. Pompeo reached New Delhi later on Tuesday for his three-day visit ahead of Modi and Trump meet in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.

Follow live updates here:

9:50 am IST India keen to seal sanction waiver on S-400 during Mike Pompeo’s visit India believes it meets the criteria for a waiver from US sanctions on the $5.2-billion deal with Russia for the S-400 missile defence system and New Delhi cannot “wish away” its long-standing defence relations with Moscow, according to people familiar with the developments. The S-400 deal, threatened with sanctions by the US, is expected to figure in talks on Wednesday between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi late on Tuesday night.





9:33 am IST For Pompeo, first morning in South Block with NSA Doval US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet NSA Ajit Doval in South Block on Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Multiple issues including terror and defence are slated for discussion prior to a meeting between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit at Osaka on June 28.





9:32 am IST Pompeo likely to rake demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by India US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will put forward the US’ demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and create the high-quality jobs that Prime Minister Modi wants if India lowers trade barriers and embraces fair and reciprocal trade,” said an official statement.



