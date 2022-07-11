Minister Nagesh ‘anti-education’, must be dropped from cabinet: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that BC Nagesh, the minister for primary and secondary education, be dropped from the cabinet, calling him an “anti-educationist”.

He tweeted about the distribution of shoes and socks to government schoolchildren and said, “We had to awaken chief minister Basavaraja Bommai to throw him out of his cabinet.The anti-prudent education minister BC, who was going to take away the shoes and socks from the poor schoolchildren, has no humanity. Nagesh is making one or two mistakes?”

Siddaramaiah lambasted the state government, saying, “First remove this anti-education person from the cabinet.”

Due to the lack of allocation of funds in the budget of the current year, the education department has given up the cycle, shoes and socks schemes.

Congress leaders criticised the government’s decision. Following this, chief minister Basavaraja Bommai approved a proposal worth ₹132 crore for the distribution of shoes and socks to school children after the statement by the education minister and criticised by the Congress.