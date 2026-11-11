Kawrthah , Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said his government has been making every effort to protect and uplift farmers, particularly arecanut growers, who have faced difficulties due to illegal smuggling of the produce. Mizoram govt making every effort to protect, uplift farmers: Lalduhoma

Addressing the second Arecanut Festival at Kawrthah in western Mizoram's Mamit district, Lalduhoma said that arecanut growers in the Hachhek area had for some time faced serious problems in selling their produce because of illegal smuggling.

The government, he said, had taken all possible steps to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure that they received proper returns for their produce.

He credited the coordinated efforts of the government, voluntary organisations and members of the Hachhek Bial Arecanut Growers' Association with helping authorities seize large quantities of illegally smuggled arecanuts.

These efforts have enabled Mizoram farmers to continue selling their produce through legitimate channels, he said.

The chief minister said that 2025 recorded the highest volume of arecanut sales in Mizoram, reflecting the improving prospects of growers.

The state has around 67,380 hectares under arecanut cultivation, while about 5.12 lakh quintals of arecanuts were sold during 2025-26, he said.

Lalduhoma said that the government would continue to support farmers through its flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme, including efforts to improve arecanut plantations and promote processing and value addition.

He said that arecanut-processing facilities are being established at Zamuang in Mamit district and Chemphai in Kolasib district, while studies were also being conducted to address pest-related problems affecting plantations.

The government had sought the intervention of the Union Agriculture Ministry based on findings and recommendations emerging from studies conducted by the Directorate of Arecanut & Spices Development and state officials, he said.

Lalduhoma also highlighted efforts to diversify agricultural activities in western Mizoram, including rubber and fisheries.

Under the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, the government plans to develop 11,500 hectares of rubber plantations within five years, besides strengthening processing and market infrastructure, he said.

Noting that farmers are among the key contributors to Mizoram's economic development, Lalduhoma urged them to make effective use of government schemes to become economically self-reliant.

He also stressed the importance of hard work, integrity and skill development, while urging people, particularly the younger generation, to stay away from drugs and acquire skills suited to the changing economy.

The second edition of the Arecanut Festival, organised by HBKCP under the theme "Integrity and Hard Work", was attended by Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Lalthansanga and Hachhek constituency MLA Robert Romawia Royte of the opposition Mizo National Front .

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