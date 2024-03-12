Modi at Pokhran: PM sees homegrown defence prowess at ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on Tuesday to witness the Bharat Shakti exercise, showcasing the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment across the three services. PM Modi at Bharat Shakti Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.(YouTube/PMO India)

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise is scheduled to last approximately 50 minutes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

PM Narendra Modi in Pokhran, Rajasthan

1. PM Modi is currently at 'Bharat Shakti' Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

2. Exercise aligns with the Aatmanirbharata initiative, showcasing India's capabilities in multi-domain operations.

3. Features indigenous weapon systems: T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, ALH, and various unmanned aerial vehicles.

4. Indian Navy displays Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets.

5. Indian Air Force showcases indigenous aircraft: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates