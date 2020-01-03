Modi criticises states yet to implement PM-Kisan

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:20 IST

Bengaluru Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised states that had not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana on Thursday and disbursed roughly Rs 12,000 crore to 60 million farmers under the flagship central government scheme at an event in Karnataka’s Tumakuru town.

Later in the day in Bengaluru, he dedicated five laboratories for young scientists working in the areas of artificial intelligence, smart materials, asymmetric technologies, cognitive and quantum technologies. The labs will come up in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

At the Tumakuru event, Modi said agriculture was crucial for the Indian economy to reach the $5 trillion target by 2024 and underlined his government’s commitment to farmer welfare. He also extolled the benefits of the PMKSY, in which every farmer-family gets Rs 6,000 per year credited in its bank account. “I hope all political parties will rise above politics to help the farmers in the state which are yet to implement the scheme,” the PM said.

He claimed that in earlier dispensations, only 15 paise of every rupee spent by the government would reach the beneficiary, while currently, the full amount directly reaches the bank account of beneficiaries. “Farmers’ welfare is our top priority as we value their service and sacrifice in feeding such a huge population in a vast country like India under challenging times and despite facing the cycle of droughts and floods in most states,” said Modi, before giving away Krishi Karman awards and fishing equipment.

The PM was accompanied by a galaxy of cental and state leaders including chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union ministers Prahalad Joshi, DV Sadananda Gowda and NS Tomar, apart from a bevy of other state ministers and BJP functionaries.

Yediyurappa asked the PM to grant Rs 50,000 crore to complete several pending irrigation projects in the state apart from releasing money for flood relief. But the PM did not respond to the public plea during his speech.

Later in the day in Bengaluru at an event by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the PM said the government was ready to support scientists and innovators at every step. Lauding the contribution of Indian scientists he said the country was looking at the new labs making an impact in research not just in the country but setting standards in the world. ‘We are one of the few countries in the world which has the capability to make everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier,” he said. This decade is also all about the youth power, young innovators,” he added.

The Congress hit out at Modi’s speech and accused him of neglecting the state inspite of Karnataka electing 25 Lok Sabha members from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The opposition party asked why Rs 1,200 crore had been released as flood relief when the BJP government had admitted that the state suffered Rs 35,300 crore worth of losses in the floods.

“The state should have got Rs 3,600 crore per month as its share of GST kitty, but since September not one paise has been given to state. Centre owes Karnataka 14-15,000 crore,” said former chief minister S Siddaramiah. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused Yediyurappa of not having the courage to ask the Centre for legitimate dues owed to the state. However. Yediyurappa defended Modi and blamed the Opposition for leveling “baseless” charges instead of constructive engagement.

The PM would be staying at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences on Friday before flying back to Delhi in the afternoon.