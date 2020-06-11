Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers; Mumbai misses its date

mumbai

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities on Thursday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra, but Mumbai missed its date.

IMD said the monsoon onset line passes through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Solapur district in southwest Maharashtra.

“The conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some more parts of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists, however, said present weather conditions over southern Maharashtra were not conducive enough to declare the onset of monsoon.

“Monsoon winds are yet to reach Konkan and south-central Maharashtra since the near-surface wind direction over these areas is from the north-west instead of required west or southwest. The wind pattern over a region needs to be seriously considered while declaring the monsoon’s progression,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and Ph.D. researcher at the department of meteorology, University of Reading, the United Kingdom (UK).

Earlier this week, the IMD authorities had predicted that the onset of monsoon is expected in Mumbai on Thursday (June 11).

“But the progression of monsoon towards Mumbai has been delayed because of a slowdown in the weather system over the Bay of Bengal,” said an IMD official.

Mumbai and its suburbs recorded light overnight showers between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

South Mumbai recorded 1.1 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, while the suburbs received 5.6 mm.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in south Konkan between Friday and Sunday, along with downpour at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the weekend.