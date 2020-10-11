e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon withdrawal likely delayed; heavy rain warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon withdrawal likely delayed; heavy rain warning for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

India Meteorological Department has warned that the depression is likely to further intensify into a deep depression in the subsequent 24 hours

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Forecast track of depression over west-central Bay of Bengal.
Forecast track of depression over west-central Bay of Bengal.(IMD)
         

There is a heavy rain warning Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada etc between October 10 and 13. A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over east central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 12 hours.

India Meteorological Department has warned that the depression is likely to further intensify into a deep depression in the subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is likely to move west-northwest wards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during forenoon or noon of October 12.

Because of the development of the low-pressure area, monsoon withdrawal has slowed. Monsoon normally withdraws completely from the country by October 15.

As on Sunday, the withdrawal line of monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar.

Also read: Telangana records 50% excess rainfall this monsoon season

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, heavy rain is likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Andaman Islands.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman Sea during October 10 to 14; Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on October 10; along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh during 10 to 12; Westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar during October 11 and 12. Fishermen out at sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coasts.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In