Morning brief: BJP's target to win all 9 assembly polls this year, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 17, 2023 09:03 AM IST

BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders Raj Kumar Chahar (right) and Jamal Siddiqui during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Focus on winning all 9 polls: BJP at party meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday exhorted the party cadre to pull out all the stops for state elections scheduled for 2023, and set the target of winning all nine assembly polls, according to officials who were part of the deliberations on Day 1 of the two-day BJP national executive meeting. Read more

2014 road accident: Victim’s kin awarded 21.16 lakh compensation

Almost nine years after a Hoshiarpur man was killed in a road accident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of 21.16 lakh to his family. Read more

In world's coldest city temperature is -50 and people are ‘dressed like cabbage'

Temperatures fell to minus 50 degrees Celsius this week in Yakutsk region of Russia located in Siberia which is known as the coldest place on earth. The mining city which is located 5,000 km east of Moscow, often sees the thermometer drop well below minus 40. Read more

Amid injury layoff, loss to Marin and coach's emotional outpour, PV Sindhu keeps her smile intact

PV Sindhu sports a huge smile, her face glowing with positivity as she enters the pre-tournament press conference for the India Open. The star shuttler is receptive to tough questions, which, in all fairness, are plenty. She even stops to acknowledge requests for selfies, the smile never fading away for a single second. Read more

Panchayat’s Chandan Roy says he had a blueprint for becoming an actor: 'Things just fell in place’

Chandan Roy may not be that famous by name but we are definitely familiar with his face. The actor from Bihar plays Jeetendra Sharma’s assistant Vikas in the hit web series, Panchayat, and was recently seen as a broker in TVF Pitchers season 2. Read more

Katrina Kaif's simply elegant airport look in yellow salwar suit wins the internet, fans say 'most beautiful'. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif was clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport recently. The star's simply elegant look in a traditional ensemble won hearts on the internet. Known for her girl-next-door style choices, Katrina skipped comfy casuals for her jet-set outfit and opted for a breezy and chic ethnic look. Read more

Man asks ChatGPT to write leave of absence in Shashi Tharoor’s style, posts result. MP reacts

Have you used ChatGPT yet? It is an AI powered chatbot that has gone viral among people. Also, many have taken to social media to share screenshots of their conversations with the bot. Just like this Twitter user did. He asked the platform to write him a leave of absence but in the style of Shashi Tharoor. The bot delivered and how! Read more

Get Latest India News
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bjp assembly election katrina kaif

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
